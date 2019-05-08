Gympie should treat no-show candidates with same disregard

Meet the Candidates evening at the Gympie Civic Centre, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, was only attended by 4 of the 7 candidates seeking votes in the May 18 federal election. Kudos to Llew O'Brien (LNP), Jason Scanes (ALP), Tim Jerome (Independent) and Daniel Bryar (Greens) for respecting the political process and the voters of this region enough to be there.

Meet the Candidates evening at the Gympie Civic Centre, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, was only attended by 4 of the 7 candidates seeking votes in the May 18 federal election. Kudos to Llew O'Brien (LNP), Jason Scanes (ALP), Tim Jerome (Independent) and Daniel Bryar (Greens) for respecting the political process and the voters of this region enough to be there. Arthur Gorrie

EIGHTY voters turned out to meet, hear from and question four of the seven candidates running for the seat of Wide Bay at the Gympie Civic Centre on Tuesday night.

Kudos to Llew O'Brien (LNP), Jason Scanes (ALP), Tim Jerome (Independent) and Daniel Bryar (Greens) for respecting the political process and the voters of this region enough to step up.

The fact the other three didn't bother is good reason to not bother with them come election day on May 18.

If there is one message most candidates have in common relating to the federal election it is this: take care with your vote. Don't throw it away on a protest. Know what you are voting for.

In the meantime, try not to let relentless election coverage drive you crazy. Same goes for Baby Sussex (have they named him yet?).

Meet the Candidates evening at the Gympie Civic Centre, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, was only attended by 4 of the 7 candidates seeking votes in the May 18 federal election. Kudos to Llew O'Brien (LNP), Jason Scanes (ALP), Tim Jerome (Independent) and Daniel Bryar (Greens) for respecting the political process and the voters of this region enough to be there. Arthur Gorrie

One of the problems with the 24/7 news cycle and social media is the overkill of coverage.

Story after story after story on the same story. It's enough to make you pick up a book.

As a news woman I know the dilemma the media faces - they know the subject has reached saturation point and the punters are sick to the teeth of reading about it, but they also fear missing out on scoops, page views, subscriptions or paper sales.

It's a First World problem but one that is not going to go away. Our future is inextricably digital, and increasingly without limits or borders.