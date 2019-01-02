Two Gympie bakeries are bucking the trend, keeping hot cross buns off their shelves for the time being.

WHEN it comes to divisive topics, few seem capable of holding a candle to the humble hot cross bun, with Gympie retailers split on whether it is too early to sell them.

The annual national debate over timing was triggered on Boxing Day, when the first hot cross buns appeared on some Australian supermarket shelves.

It is a different story for the smaller bakeries which are holding off until closer to the Easter Bunny's visit on April 20.

Tramcars manager Stephanie Bolleman said her staff had had the discussion about hot cross buns last weekend.

Though it was "tough” because the buns were "delicious”, in the end the vote was no, she said.

Ms Bolleman said a key consideration was the risk of sacrificing the unique feel and flavour of each separate holiday.

"We want to give people a little bit of a break.

"I don't know when you can start but I feel it's a bit tacky to start too early.

"It's a personal call,” Ms Bolleman said.

Bakers Delight has also bucked the trend.

Manager Alena Shannon said the Gympie store was holding its hot cross bun stock off until likely March, a choice which was already having a positive result.

"Our customers appreciate the fact we don't have them out too early,” Ms Shannon said.

"You need to have a little bit of a break (between holidays).”