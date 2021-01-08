Gympie shops in frenzy as Qld Health slam COVID panic buyers

Shoppers stock up at Woolworths Gympie Central as Brisbane prepares for a three-day coronavirus lockdown, Friday 8 January 2021.

Gympie shoppers have been seen rushing to the shops in a bid to stock up on essential items as Brisbane prepares for a three-day COVID-19 lockdown, despite Queensland Health pleas for calm.

One shopper reported large checkout lines at Woolworths Gympie Central early this afternoon, with customers reportedly being asked to join the queue in aisle 14, halfway to the back of the store.

The shopper said empty shelves could be seen starting to appear in the store.

Another shopper called the scenes “madness” and compared the queues to those seen on Christmas Eve.

The Coles shopping centre at Goldfields Plaza was also reported to be busy, though sizeable stocks could still be seen at about 2pm.

The surge in panic buying comes as a result of the State Government’s announcement that Greater Brisbane will go into a three-day lockdown from 6pm tonight after a hotel cleaner tested positive to the highly contagious UK strain of coronavirus.

The lockdown will cover the Brisbane, Logan, Ipswich, Redlands and Moreton areas.

Anyone who has visited Brisbane since January 2 and has now moved on to other parts of the state or country will also be required to quarantine for the next three days.

Queensland Health took to social media this afternoon to slam panic buyers.

“We’ve been receiving images like these all morning, there is no reason to panic buy. If you do head to the shops, please practice social distancing, hand hygiene, wear a mask and follow all health advice,” the Qld Health statement said.

Fraser Coast Council mayor George Seymour said this morning that all Fraser Coast residents who have visited Brisbane since January 2 will be required to quarantine for the next three days.

Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig has been contacted for comment.