Gympie shops hit by thieves on eve of Christmas

NO CHRISTMAS CHEER: Rex Lohse stands next to the damage left by intruders who broke into the Bridgestone Service Centre on Sunday night. Philippe Coquerand

THREE Gympie business owners had their Christmas ruined by thieves following a spate of break-ins in the CBD overnight.

The Bridgestone Service Centre, Mooloo Mountain Produce and Saddlery and the BP service station on Mellor St were all hit by the thieves, who police believe were looking for cash.

It was a spate of crime which left a sour taste in the mouth of Bridgestone owner Rex Lohse.

"I'm very disappointed, shattered and p----d off,” he said.

"This is the first break-in we've had in a long time, it's the last thing anybody needs.

"It would easily be thousands of dollars worth of damage, and for what? A couple of hundred dollars.

"People should know we don't leave money on site.”

Mr Lohse said it appeared the intruder smashed the front door glass, crawled in, jumped the bench and "messed up our computer systems”.

Gympie police are reviewing CCTV footage, and Sergeant Rod Venn said the intruders were most likely "looking for cash”.

He said it was more usual for businesses to be broken into this time of year, but cautioned everyone to take care of their security. This included locking all doors and windows, keeping valuables out of sight and for stores not to keep cash on the premises.

It ends a year in which the number of break-ins has been up slightly.

A total of 159 unlawful entries had been reported for the year as of Monday, the highest number in five years.

Fifty-six of those were in Gympie itself, with 12 reported on the Southside and 11 at Monkland.

Outside the city, six were reported in Rainbow Beach, eight in Goomeri and five at Kilkivan.

Thursday was the day most break-ins were reported, and Saturday had the least.

Most offences happened around midnight. Between 2-6pm was the second-most common time for break-ins.

From 2am-midnight was the quietest time.