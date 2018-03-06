Gympie shopping centre evacuated

EVACUATION: Shoppers and staff have been evacuated at Gympie Central Shopping Centre after reports of a "plastic burning smell.”

EVACUATION: Shoppers and staff have been evacuated at Gympie Central Shopping Centre after reports of a "plastic burning smell.”

UPDATE:

Central Shopping Centre has reopened to the public.

EARLIER:

FIRE crews are on the scene at Gympie Central Shopping Centre, in Excelsior Rd, following reports of a "burning plastic smell," Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has just confirmed.

An alarm has gone off and an evacuation is in progress at the shopping centre, according to QFES Media.

It is believed all staff and shoppers have been evacuated.

Two crews are on the scene and are investigating to see where the reported smell is coming from, a QFES representative says.

The crews have been on the scene for only about 15 minutes, it is reported.

More information as it comes to hand.