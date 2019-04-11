Menu
Gympie shoplifter wears hi-vis with his phone number on it

IT WAS hardly the perfect crime when Mark Steven McCarthy set out on a "bizarre” plan to steal vitamins from a Monkland pharmacy on February 18, according to information presented in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Wearing a "hi-vis” jacket with his mobile phone number on the back, McCarthy, 65 of Chatsworth, was seen on CCTV emptying two containers of vitamins, putting the contents into his pockets and then returning the empty bottles to the rear of the shelf.

McCarthy pleaded guilty to unauthorised dealing with shopgoods valued at $39.

McCarthy told the court he suffered a range of serious medical conditions including cardiomyopathy, diabetes and peripheral neuropathy.

He had non recollection of the incident and his doctor had told him not to take vitamin tablets because of possible interactions with prescribed medication.

"It seems to be pretty strange behaviour,” magistrate Chris Callaghan told McCarthy, "wearing a hi-viz jacket with your mobile number on it when you go shoplifting.

"It's completely bizarre and you need to talk to your doctor about it,” Mr Callaghan said, fining McCarthy $300 and ordering restitution.

