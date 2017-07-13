Gympie shop owners unhappy with surprise road works

NO NOTICE: Amy Sparreboom is upset over a lack of notification about the Reef St works.

ROAD works in Gympie's CBD have left shop owners fuming today, with many saying they received no notification of the works which have impacted their businesses.

Camping and Outdoors Gympie owner Amy Sparreboom said the first she knew about the work was when she drove to her store at about 8.20am.

With several parts of the Reef St and adjoining roads cut for resurfacing, she said her ability to trade was hurt.

"A lot of people have said they won't be buying today because they can't get a park,” she said.

"It's definitely quieter today.

"It would have been nice to notify our customers that it was going to occur.”

Parking was not the only part of their business affected, however.

The works had also affected the store's suppliers.

"We had two pallets of goods arrive and we had to ask them (workers) if we could even access the side of our building,” she said.

Dave Eaton, from Reddog Bikes n Hobbies, had been forced to leave his store partially packed up today due to the work.

While it it was good to see the road finally being fixed, he said, "it would have been nice to receive notification”.

Jeffco Containers, Tanks and Water manager Neil Mitchell agreed.

"Normally council does give you notification, but not this time,” he said.

According to a Gympie Regional Council spokeswoman, two rounds of notification had been made - once by print, and another verbally.

"A pre-works notification of the overall project was delivered by letterbox drop in mid-April, and yesterday before commencement of asphalt works, a representative of the asphalt contractor spoke with each of the affected businesses in Reef Street from Channon St to Cross St,” she said.