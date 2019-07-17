Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mist swirling of the Mary River at Kidd Bridge in the the almost zero temperatures of Wednesday morning, 7am.
Mist swirling of the Mary River at Kidd Bridge in the the almost zero temperatures of Wednesday morning, 7am. Frances Klein
News

Gympie shivers through second coldest morning of the year

Frances Klein
by
17th Jul 2019 2:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE residents were hit with a another icy blast this morning with the temperature hovering around zero, but it technically felt more like -2C according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The temperature dipped to 0.3C in Gympie this morning at 5.45am, narrowly warmer than Monday's icy cold minimum of -0.2C and the coldest start to the year so far.

Concrete agitator operator Terry Bosanquet from Yandina was feeling the Gympie cold while working at Gympie's new youth precinct project early Wednesday morning.
Concrete agitator operator Terry Bosanquet from Yandina was feeling the Gympie cold while working at Gympie's new youth precinct project early Wednesday morning. Frances Klein

The temperatures are at least 6C below the average for Gympie in July, and promise to return closer to normal as the week progresses, BoM forecaster David Crock said.

"It should gradually get a little bit warmer between now and the weekend - around 4-5C,” Mr Crock said.

A frosty Nelson Reserve at 7.30am Wednesday morning.
A frosty Nelson Reserve at 7.30am Wednesday morning. Frances Klein

"Onshore winds and more moisture means temperatures will be more mild, although Gympie will still be in single figures.”

Tomorrow morning is predicted to have a minimum of 5C, before dropping slightly to 4C on Friday and back to 5C on Saturday.

cold freezing gympie region gympie weather winter
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Desperate crims breaking into Gympie homes as families sleep

    premium_icon Desperate crims breaking into Gympie homes as families sleep

    News 2 motorbikes and a car were recently stolen from homes on the Southside and at Kandanga after the criminals went inside while the unknowing residents were home

    • 17th Jul 2019 3:37 PM
    Man may have fallen asleep on road before fatal hit: police

    premium_icon Man may have fallen asleep on road before fatal hit: police

    News Investigations continue after 21-year-old's body found

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Court asks: when is a gun not a gun?

    premium_icon Court asks: when is a gun not a gun?

    Crime Magistrate grapples with gun ownership laws.