Gympie shivers through second coldest morning of the year

Mist swirling of the Mary River at Kidd Bridge in the the almost zero temperatures of Wednesday morning, 7am. Frances Klein

GYMPIE residents were hit with a another icy blast this morning with the temperature hovering around zero, but it technically felt more like -2C according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The temperature dipped to 0.3C in Gympie this morning at 5.45am, narrowly warmer than Monday's icy cold minimum of -0.2C and the coldest start to the year so far.

Concrete agitator operator Terry Bosanquet from Yandina was feeling the Gympie cold while working at Gympie's new youth precinct project early Wednesday morning. Frances Klein

The temperatures are at least 6C below the average for Gympie in July, and promise to return closer to normal as the week progresses, BoM forecaster David Crock said.

"It should gradually get a little bit warmer between now and the weekend - around 4-5C,” Mr Crock said.

A frosty Nelson Reserve at 7.30am Wednesday morning. Frances Klein

"Onshore winds and more moisture means temperatures will be more mild, although Gympie will still be in single figures.”

Tomorrow morning is predicted to have a minimum of 5C, before dropping slightly to 4C on Friday and back to 5C on Saturday.