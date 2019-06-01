Menu
Gympie shivered through a chilly morning marking the first day of winter with the coldest day of the year so far.
Gympie shivers through first day of winter

Rebecca Singh
1st Jun 2019 12:54 PM
The mercury dropped to 1.2C this morning with Gympie's temperatures sitting at 7C under the average.

"There is a southerly airstream at the Great Australian Bight which is pulling the cold dry air and pushing it right through Queensland,” Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts there could be patchy showers and patchy rain tomorrow.

"The cloud cover should keep the overnight temperatures up,” he said.

"Temperatures should be 11 degrees warmer with a minimum of 12. There is an upper level system bringing showers and patchy rain for Sunday morning which should keep the temperatures up overnight.”

For the rest of the week, it will be warmer on Monday but there will be cool morning from Tuesday but no as cool as what this morning.

