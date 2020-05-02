Gympie shivers through coldest morning of the year

BIG CHILL: Gympie residents woke up to the coldest morning of the year so far today.

GYMPIE has shivered through its coldest morning of the year so far, with the mercury dipping toward a miserly 3C in parts of the region between 5 and 7am.

The cold snap arrived just in time for the first day of relaxed coronavirus restrictions across Queensland, which have allowed some national parks, recreational areas and non-essential shops to reopen.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the sudden downturn was due to “a cold air mass from the southern oceans pushing up north”, and senior forecaster Sam Campbell said residents could expect more cold mornings ahead.

“Temperatures are likely to stay below the average over the (state’s) interior for the next seven days,” he said.

“Temperatures around the coast will recover closer to the average by mid-next week.

“But we are going to see some cooler-than-average temperatures for most people for much of the next seven days.”

The BoM recorded Gympie's minimum as 3.4C.

The BoM recorded Gympie's lowest temperature at a frost 3.4C this morning, much cooler than the 12.4C minimum on Friday morning.

Weatherzone’s 24-hour summary for the Gold City dipped out at a slightly higher 3.5C minimum between 6.30am and 6.40am, but remained below 4C between 5.10am and 7am.

The “feels like” temperature in Gympie got as low as 2C this morning, according to Weatherzone.

Weatherzone had the Gold City at a low temp of 3.5C this morning.

Both weather agencies forecast Gympie to get as low as 8C tonight, while Weatherzone recorded today’s 24.3C maximum temperature so far at 2.30pm.