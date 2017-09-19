Gympie sharp shooter takes aim at world championship

SHARPSHOOTER: Gympie's Patrick Sullivan has claimed second and third at this year's Rimfire and Air Rifle Benchrest European and World Cup Championship in Slovenia and now takes aim at the 2019 World Cup in South Africa.

YOUNG Gympie shooter Patrick Sullivan is aiming to take out the bullseye at the world championships after his second and third place in last month's Rimfire and Air Rifle Benchrest European and World Cup Championship in Slovenia.

Sullivan, who turned 18 on Saturday, will leave the junior ranks and participate in the adults.

Slovenia is a long way from shooting on his property near Gympie.

"I did a lot of shooting out on the farm, my godfather actually said, 'I'm going to the shooting club tonight',” he said of his beginnings.

"So I went in there and said, 'This isn't too bad'.”

He faced two rounds of qualifiers to get to Europe, but the selection was still a bit of a shock.

"One of the older fellas, who does shooting as well, came over to us and told me I'd been picked for the team,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan competed in all four categories - air rifle, rimfire heavy and light varmint and rimfire international sporter.

He won silver in the junior rimfire international sporter, placing him 33 in the world overall from 120 junior and senior shooters.

He was third in the rimfire light varmint, and was 22 overall out of all 138 competitors.

It was the first overseas trip for the teenage diesel fitter.

"It was good. It was some long flights,” he said.

"It was a bit of trouble, getting the guns over there on planes.

"Everything is so much smaller over there. It's all bunched into one thing.

"In Slovenia, you drive for an hour-and-a-half and you go through three countries.”

The young sharpshooter competes in the benchrest with a .22 calibre rifle.

Sullivan explained out of the three cards shooters are allowed, they are scored 250 out of each card.

"You've got a stand at the front and a rest at the back and it sits on a bench,” he said.

"You rest the rifle on there.

"It's shooting at targets and each card is out of 250 and the bullseye is 4mm or 5mm.”

He explained to hit the centre bullseye perfectly, you had to hit within a millimetre of that.

Sullivan said the Slovenian competition was shot at 50m.

"I did not too bad. I got a second and a third, and a 250 pin,” he said. "If you shoot a perfect 250 you get a pin.”

He was the only junior in the 11 people out of 200 shooters who shot them.