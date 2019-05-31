Gympie sex crime victims forced to travel hour for treatment

Sex crime victims in Gympie are being forced to travel an hour south with police to receive forensic treatment and expert help, it has been revealed.

Sex crime victims in Gympie are being forced to travel an hour south with police to receive forensic treatment and expert help, it has been revealed. lekcej

SEXUAL assault victims in Gympie are being forced to travel to the Sunshine Coast for treatment due to a lack of trained forensic nurses, it has been revealed.

Sunshine Coast Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards told the media this week there have been cases in the region and around the Wide Bay where victims have had to wait hours.

"A victim may have to sit in a car by herself for a couple, two to three hours to go and get an examination and travel by police, that's not great.

"But that's what has to happen at the moment,” he told the ABC earlier this week.

A lack of forensically trained nurses in the region is harming sexual assault victims. COMPSERV/SUPPLIED

"A location where those examinations could happen locally and have forensic nurses to be on call, as we do on the Sunshine Coast, that's going to be much better for the victims.”

There is reportedly no forensically trained staff at Gympie Hospital.

MORE GYMPIE HEALTH NEWS

The Queensland Government announced $1.39 million in funding last month to help address the issue.

The funding, to be delivered by July, will allow staff to be trained to standards required by courts and to consider victims' needs.

Gympie Hospital. Josh Preston

"The aim is to have clinicians and nurses trained in forensic procedures in public hospitals,” a Queensland Government spokesman said.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett called the revelation of the delays in treating victims "shocking”.

"It should be a matter of priority that there are appropriately trained staff at the Gympie Hospital,” Mr Perrett said.

"The government should already know this.”

Mr Perrett said training should have been in place long before now.

Queensland Health has promised $1.39 million to help fix the shortage. Claudia Baxter

"These are highly stressful situations and vulnerable victims.

"The last thing they need is hours on the road to seek help,'' he said.

"These types of assaults don't discriminate by region or what is on a bureaucrat's spreadsheet.

"It's a pretty feeble excuse to say that the government is looking at providing training only after this practice has been revealed.

"Residents deserve confidence that staff is trained to deal with a variety of situations.

"This arrangement just puts further pressure on police to undertake duties which common sense tells you should be provided locally,” Mr Perrett said.