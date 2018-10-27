Gympie servo 'business as usual' amid national fuel strike

A GYMPIE region fuel retailer has said his business has been unaffected by the two-day national fuel strike, which is due to finish tonight.

Gympie West Store and Service Station owner Shane Waldock said yesterday his staff had been going about "business as usual” on the first day of the social media-driven strike, which attracted more than 168,000 responses on Facebook.

"The staff have been quite busy today, our delivery price actually dropped by over a cent this week,” Mr Waldock said.

"Our markups are the same but the price of unleaded actually dropped.

Wayne Ross and Shane Waldock at the BP West service station in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

"A lot of our customers are plumbers and tradies, small local businesses like us that properly understand our situation, so it's a case of them supporting us.”

Mr Waldock previously criticised calls for the boycott and questioned its effectiveness.

"We're the guys who employ the local people, it would just be hurting us, we only put enough markups on our prices to keep us running.

"They're going to get their fuel from us the day before or the day after the strike anyway.”

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said motorists should seek an alternative method of venting their frustrations with rising fuel prices, which saw Gympie set a new record for highest ever daily average price across vendors at 159.8cpl.

"With fuel prices hitting record highs recently, we can completely understand drivers' frustration,” Ms Ross said.

"Drivers are rightly sick of paying so much for petrol and that's what's prompted this boycott, but, "Unfortunately boycotting servos for two days isn't going to do anything to lower prices,” Ms Ross said.

"We're urging drivers to instead be savvy about where and when they fill the tank and to ... boycott the most expensive servos every day of the year. The worst thing we can do is to fill up at servos out of convenience, we need to be smart if we're to save money.

"We know there's a difference between the top and the bottom of the fuel market, so if you need to fill the tank, do that little bit of research ... to find the cheaper spots in your area. By boycotting the most expensive servos, we'll force them to drop their prices to compete.

"And if you're in the southeast, make sure you time filling up with the cheap phase of the petrol price cycle, rather than at the peak - that could save you 20-30 cents per litre.”