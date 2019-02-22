Menu
FROM LEFT: Jason Grady and Tom Grady from Tom Grady CRT Gympie. Gympie South Lions members Geoff Blackburn, Ross Davies, Ray Zerner, Rob White, Bob Bland and Graeme Elphinstone.
Gympie service club helps devastated farmers rebuild

Shelley Strachan
by
22nd Feb 2019 3:48 PM
MOVED by the plight of farmers in North Queensland whose properties were devastated in the recent floods, Gympie South Lions Club is getting behind the "Rewired” appeal.

The appeal has been launched by Stan Johnston of Craiglea Stud at Kenilworth to help property owners rebuild the many kilometres of boundary fencing washed away.

Gympie South Lions bought $3000 worth of steel fence posts and barbed wire from Gympie rural supplies business Tom Grady CRT, which, with many other rural supply stores, is supplying fencing materials at a heavily discounted price.

In a further act of generosity all the fencing materials will be transported free of charge to the affected properties by Danny Marr Transport.

Lions Club spokesman Ray Zerner, who encouraged club members to answer the call for help, is urging other Gympie residents to drop into Tom Grady CRT in Tozer St, within the next couple of days and buy a roll of wire or a few fence posts to be added to the bulk order.

The total order will be collated at the store ready for transport.

Gympie Times

