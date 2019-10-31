Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A traccker dog and DNA testig came together to help police catch a Tandur car thief.
A traccker dog and DNA testig came together to help police catch a Tandur car thief.
News

Gympie serial car thief jailed again

Arthur Gorrie
31st Oct 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRADITIONAL and more recent police methods came together in the arrest of a serial car thief for unlawfully using a hire car at the Sunshine Coast on May 16.

Jason David Canavan, 25, of Tandur pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to unlawfully using a car owned by the firm Thrifty Car Rentals.

Police told the court the car had been stolen on May 5 from Ipswich address of a person who had hired it legitimately, the court was told.

The hirer was away at the time, but a friend had noticed the car missing and called the police.

Then on May 16, Sunshine Coast police had seen one of Canavan’s associates driving the stolen car at Alexandra Headland.

Officers arrested the driver who ran off, only to be found later when a police dog tracked him to a nearby unit.

A forensic examination of the car showed blood on the passenger side door jam and DNA testing showed the blood was Canavan’s.

The court was told Canavan was on parole, but the use of the car predated the offences for which he was jailed and so it therefore would not affect his parole.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Canavan his offence had occurred on the same day he was taken into custody for an earlier unlawful use offence, on April 20.

He had been convicted of that offence on June 17 and sentenced to nine months jail and was given parole.

He had also been dealt with for unlawfully using other vehicles on January 17 and between May 2 and 16.

MrCallaghan sentenced him to seven months jail, suspended for 20 months.

alexandra headland gympie court gympie crime ipswich
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Gympie theatre company to commit murder

    premium_icon Gympie theatre company to commit murder

    News THE Gympie Theatre Association are out for blood with a new murder-mystery theatre restaurant.

    Police investigate gunshot fired outside Gympie units

    premium_icon Police investigate gunshot fired outside Gympie units

    News Gympie CIB are investigating reports of a gunshot fired outside a block of units in...

    Alleged woodchip murder: Witness heard screams of stop

    premium_icon Alleged woodchip murder: Witness heard screams of stop

    Crime Magistrate's warning about distressing 'woodchipper murder' case.

    Disgust at council’s dismissal of old man’s request for better footpath

    premium_icon Disgust at council’s dismissal of old man’s request for better...

    News ALMOST 100 years on and still no footpath! I read in The Gympie Times on Wednesday...