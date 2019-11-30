Gympie Sergeant questioned in grievous bodily harm trial

A grievous bodily harm trial underway at the Gympie District Court is expected to carry over into next week.

Trial continues

Gympie police officer Rob Lowry was one of at least three witnesses to give evidence and answer to cross-examinations in an ongoing grievous bodily harm trial against a local man.

Det Sgt Lowry was questioned by both the crown and the defence in the Gympie District Court yesterday, in relation to one charge of grievous bodily harm against David Aaron Blanch, 45, alleged to have occurred on New Year’s Day last year.

A doctor and orthopaedic surgeon tasked to treat “deep lacerations” suffered by the victim of the alleged attack gave evidence to the court over the phone.

The jury was empanelled earlier this week, after nine jurors were stood down after being challenged on their approach to take an oath or affirmation before the court.

The trial is expected to continue into the second week of the current District Court sittings beginning on Monday morning.