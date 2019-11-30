Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A grievous bodily harm trial underway at the Gympie District Court is expected to carry over into next week.
A grievous bodily harm trial underway at the Gympie District Court is expected to carry over into next week.
News

Gympie Sergeant questioned in grievous bodily harm trial

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
30th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Trial continues

Gympie police officer Rob Lowry was one of at least three witnesses to give evidence and answer to cross-examinations in an ongoing grievous bodily harm trial against a local man.

Det Sgt Lowry was questioned by both the crown and the defence in the Gympie District Court yesterday, in relation to one charge of grievous bodily harm against David Aaron Blanch, 45, alleged to have occurred on New Year’s Day last year.

A doctor and orthopaedic surgeon tasked to treat “deep lacerations” suffered by the victim of the alleged attack gave evidence to the court over the phone.

The jury was empanelled earlier this week, after nine jurors were stood down after being challenged on their approach to take an oath or affirmation before the court.

The trial is expected to continue into the second week of the current District Court sittings beginning on Monday morning.

grievous bodily harm allegations gympie court gympie district court gympie news gympie police gympie trial
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        YOUR GUIDE: 51 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

        YOUR GUIDE: 51 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

        News This amazing, fully-landscaped, brand new home with its attached studio unit is the ideal combination for your live-in carer, relatives, visitors or even a B&B.

        Only a few days left to join Gympie Christmas Lights comp

        premium_icon Only a few days left to join Gympie Christmas Lights comp

        News Once registrations close on Tuesday all those households that register will be...

        Meet Gympie’s newly crowned princess

        premium_icon Meet Gympie’s newly crowned princess

        News ‘I love being princess because I want to inspire other young girls’

        DRAMATIC TAKEDOWN: Armed police swarm on wanted man

        premium_icon DRAMATIC TAKEDOWN: Armed police swarm on wanted man

        Breaking Photos show the moments wanted man is taken down.