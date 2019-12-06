Menu
Touch Finals - Men's A Grade winners, "Ag Solutions" (Back From Left) Shaun Savage, Andrew McLellan, Phil Cumner and Andy William (Front from Left) Lachlan Williams, Ben Buggy and Matt Pearce
News

Gympie senior touch side chases 6th consecutive grand final

Rebecca Singh
, rebecca.singh@gympietimes.com
6th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
TOUCH FOOTY: Ag Solutions will go for their seventh consecutive grand final win when the senior touch and mixed grand finals are played today and tomorrow.

Ag Solutions dominated the men’s A-grade, the team finishing top of the ladder undefeated, but VVA Engineering should not be underestimated.

Despite being a young team, VVA has plenty of skilful players like Tully McLellan, Jona Verrills and George Finger who could cause an upset.

The women’s A-grade final is expected to be fast paced, with both teams boasting Wide Bay and Sunshine Coast representative players.

Gympie garage doors Brinlee Hartwig Caity Urwin Georgia ZemanekLara Urwin Kara AdamAllie SalterLakkari MasonJordan lobegeier Lizzy WatersCasey Dobson

Last year’s premiers Gympie Garage Doors battle against the table leaders and undefeated side Real Body Movement.

Garage Doors boast players like Caitlin Urwin, Allie Salter and Lizzy Waters, while Real Body has Tia McLellan, Lilli Finger and Nakita Rogers.

Seniors draw, today

6pm Field 1 men’s B-grade Apex v Potbellies; Field 2 women’s B-grade Barcoo Plant Hire v Channon Lawrence Dental.

7pm Field 1 men’s A-grade; Field 2 men’s C-grade Sluggers v Wide Bay Hydraulics.

8pm Field 1 women’s A-grade.

Mixed draw, tomorrow

5pm Field 1 C-grade Executive Clothing v Cooroora Vet Clinic.

6pm Field 1 E-grade Nescafe Mixed v CFC Rhinos; Field 2 F-grade Landrover Spares v Bent St Vets.

7pm Dash for Cash mixed relay, running for $400.

7pm Field 1 B-grade Breakers v Oakvale Homes; Field 2 D-grade Smart Cube v Gympie Gas.

8pm Field 1 A-grade SPC Seniors v TSR Taggers.

Gympie Times

