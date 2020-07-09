Gympie sees shocking fuel price increase

GYMPIE has seen a whopping rise in fuel prices through June, with a higher jump than hotspots like the Gold and Sunshine coasts as bowsers are tipped to stay above 100cpl indefinitely.

The RACQ’s new monthly fuel price report revealed Gold City prices were a massive 16.4cpl more expensive in June than May, going from 100.2cpl in May to 116.6cpl last month.

BowsersPhoto: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

By comparison, the Gold Coast was up by 14.1cpl to 117.4cpl and the Sunshine Coast rose by 10.7cpl to 118cpl.

The report indicated fuel prices were up across the state, with the average price of unleaded petrol in regional Queensland increasing to 115.5cpl in June, 10.5cpl higher than May.

Brisbane had an average price of 122.1cpl, meaning Gympie still had the cheapest of all four sectors through June.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said prices jumped across Queensland after oil prices steadily increased in May and June.

Ms Smith said the current per barrel price of $US40 “remained substantially lower” than $US60 in January.

“It was good while it lasted but unfortunately the days of ULP for less than 100cpl are behind us for now,” Ms Smith said.

“Oil prices were higher in June due to an increase in demand as Governments lifted COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“At the same time, there was a substantial drop in oil supply due to the production cuts agreed to by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia. There was also a dramatic reduction in US shale oil production.

“The good news … is it was cheaper to fill up at home than Brisbane, which had an average price of 122.1cpl,” she said.

“If you’re going on a road trip make sure you check whether it’s cheaper to fill up at home or when you reach your destination.”