AWARD WINNER: Gympie second-year apprentice Adam Cross from Gympie Glazing Works recently won the QLD Best Residential Installation Award.
Gympie second year apprentice claims prestigious award

Philippe Coquerand
by
18th Jul 2019 12:00 AM
A GYMPIE apprentice has won a prestigious award at the Queensland Design and Industry awards in Brisbane recently.

Adam Cross of Gympie Glazing Works was surprised when he found out he claimed the Queensland Best Residential Installation Award in front of more than 200 people.

Mr Cross is a second year glass and glazing apprentice at the Eagle Farm Tafe, and has another two years to go until he becomes fully qualified.

Adam Cross from Gympie Glazing Works recently won the QLD Best Residential Installation Award.
"It was pretty cool receiving the award,” he said.

"A lot of it is learnt on the job. There is atleast 100 apprentices at the Tafe I go to from different year levels and that's only from my Tafe, so there would be lots of people going for the award.”

Mr Cross has been with Gympie Glazing Works for the past two years and loves it.

"It's challenging to begin with because there's a lot of dynamics but once you get the hang of it and not being too complacent when you're working with glass, you should be right,” he said.

"It's no different to starting a new job anywhere.”

Gympie Times

