Gympie seat vital to election outcome

Opening of the new Bruce highway federal member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien .
Tom Daunt
by

IT is a tale of a state divided according to federal member for Wide Bay llew O'Brien.

The outcome of the 2017 Queensland election will more than likely be decided as Gympie heads to the polls today.

Mr O'Brien is predicting a clear political divide between metro and regional voters.

Speaking with The Gympie times this morning, Mr O'Brien said it was hard to ignore the shift is voter behaviour.

"There are distinct differences between the regional areas and metro areas,” Mr O'Brien said.

"By all accounts, from both published research and other information (the metro areas) will be a little more easy to predict.

"I think you could see swings and turns in regional areas that no one predicted.

"But I really hope who ever wins government really has a clear mandate.

"The last thing we want is populism getting its hands on both the treasury benches and other seats of power,” he said.

The fate of Gympie's candidates will be decided tonight and Mr O'Brien is not ruling out a swing.

"Gympie will always have about a 20 percent swing.

"Whether it is Palmer, Katter or One Nation.

"These always tend to get a fair vote in Gympie,” he said.

