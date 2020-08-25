Gympie schools with the most suspensions revealed

New data from the Queensland Education Department has revealed the Gympie region schools with the highest suspension rates per student.

MARY Valley State College has been revealed as the region's school suspension hot spot, recording the highest discipline rate per student last year.

Data from the Department of Education has revealed the P10-College and its cohort of 179 students recorded 81 suspensions handed out in 2019.

This was a rate of one suspension for every 2.2 students enrolled.

Of these 78 were short-term.

The bulk (48) were issued in the second semester.

Gympie State High School had the second highest disciplinary rate; the school handed out 298 suspensions within its 988-strong student population last year, or one for every 3.3 pupils.

These included 273 short suspensions.

The school also excluded 10 students in the year, and ordered enrolment cancellations for another four.

The region's third highest suspension rate was at Tin Can Bay State School, also P-10, where 62 suspensions were issued within its 275 students - a rate of one every 4.5 students.

This narrowly pipped James Nash State School, which recorded a rate of 4.6 thanks to 275 suspensions issued within an enrolment of 1274.

Most suspensions handed out in the Gympie region were for 1-10 days long. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer

Gympie West State School rounded out the top five thanks to 60 suspensions handed out in a 505 student enrolment, a rate of one for every 8.4 students.

The data does not distinguish for repeat offenders.

Short suspensions can last from 1-10 days; long suspensions can keep a student out of the school for 11-20 days.

Students who continue to disrupt can be excluded for up to a year or permanently.

Schools can also cancel the enrolment of students if they persistently refuse to participate in the program of instruction, the Education Department said.

The data did not include suspension figures for non-public schools.