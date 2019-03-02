Menu
WHAT A HIT: Gympie Hammers player Liam Urwin playing last year against Caloundra started playing union in Gympie's school competition.
Gympie schools rugby comp, Victory v St Pats

Rebecca Singh
by
2nd Mar 2019 11:54 AM
RUGBY union: I started working at The Gympie Times as the sport reporter just over a year and in that time I have seen the talent in Gympie.

Over the next few weeks we will be putting the lime light on Gympie's school competitions and showing off that talent the Gold City has.

We will start with rugby union, the match on Wednesday, March 6 between the underdogs Victory College and the historically strong St Patrick's College.

Make sure you follow The Gympie Times for match previews of both the teams, team lists, who are the key play makers, which player or players are featured by the opposition and post match report.

There will be half-time updates and full post match coverage.

Victory v St Pats on Wednesday at 4pm at Jack Stokes Oval.

