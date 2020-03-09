Menu
Flashing lights will be installed outside a Gympie school at long last.
Gympie school to get flashing lights at long last

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
9th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
BRAND new flashing school zone signs will be installed next month outside Gympie Central State School.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads announced this week the 40km/h signs will be placed on Lawrence Street in coming weeks, weather permitting, as part of the Palaszczuk Government’s $12 million Flashing School Zone Program.

The danger intersection outside Gympie Central State School.
Main Roads first announced the flashing lights would be installed last August.

The Gympie Times and school parents ran a short, sharp campaign to fast track funding of the lights to help alert drivers coming over the “blind hill” about the school zone there.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey said flashing signs played an important role in alerting motorists to nearby school zones.

“40km/h speed limits and flashing signs are proven to increase safety for our youngest Queenslanders,” Mr Bailey said.

“The local community has been very passionate in advocating for new flashing signs, and it’s great to be able to secure it for the school.”

Mr Bailey said the government had installed flashing school zone signs at more than 950 school zones across Queensland to help draw more attention to the lower speed limits.

“100 school zones will have flashing signs installed in the next two financial years, meaning we’re on track to see 1000 of these signs rolled out across the state since the safety sign program began,” he said.

“Adhering to the speed limit is always vital. We urge all motorists to follow the road rules and help us create a safe environment for students when they are arriving and leaving school.”

The signs will flash on school days and during school zone times.

For more information visit: https://www.tmr.qld.gov.au/Safety/School-road-safety.

