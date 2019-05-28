Gympie school shortlisted to compete in Shark Tank-type comp

GYMPIE business leaders and honoured guests converged on the Gympie State High School agricultural centre Monday for the launch of a nationwide entrepreneur competition.

Gympie High students are the only Queensland competitors in the Agrifutures Australia Startup.Business Entrepreneurial Learning in Action Program.

Shortlisted from 39 other schools nationwide, Gympie High will go up against six other schools from across Australia in a Shark Tank-type competition.

Education program director for Agrifutures Australia Liz Jackson said last year Gympie High was one of seven schools nationally to pilot the program and was pleased they had again been selected to compete.

At Monday's Startup.Business at Gympie State High School launch were (from left): Bob Leitch (ag teacher), Jellina White (BOQ), Julie Williams(AgSolutions), Nicole Harper (GRC), Lynne Wilbraham (Entreneurship Facilitators), Anthony Lanske (GHS principal), Jason Virtue (Entreneurship Facilitators), Terry Nolan (Nolan's Meats), Trevor Zerner (AgSolutions), Liz Jackson (Agrifutures Australia) and MP Tony Perrett. Donna Jones

A strong focus of the program is introducing students to the types of career opportunities that are available and daily being created in the agricultural sector.

"The more young people involved in that industry (primary) the better for all of us,” Gympie State High School principal Anthony Lanske said in an address to the gathered assembly Monday.

Business leaders such as Julie Williams from AgSolutions, Terry Nolan from Nolan Meats and Jellina White from the Bank of Queensland Gympie Branch spoke to the guests and students as did Lynne Wilbraham from Entrepreneurship Facilitators and Nicole Harper representing the economic development department of the Gympie Regional Council.

Also present was MP Tony Perrett.