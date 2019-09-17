Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Students like Alissia Sutton, Hayden MacDonald, Rachael Neville, Amelia Waddell, and Willow Jackson have the equivalent of one full-time teacher for every five students at Monkland State School, it has been revealed.
Students like Alissia Sutton, Hayden MacDonald, Rachael Neville, Amelia Waddell, and Willow Jackson have the equivalent of one full-time teacher for every five students at Monkland State School, it has been revealed. Scott Kovacevic
News

Gympie school shines as Qld student-teacher ratios revealed

scott kovacevic
by
17th Sep 2019 12:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF good things come in small packages then Monkland State School is gold, with the school recording one of the State's lowest student-teacher ratios in 2018.

Data compiled from enrolment and teacher data from the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority has revealed the school had one full-time equivalent teacher for every 5.65 students, 12th best among Queensland's schools.

The school's ratio was well below Queensland's rate of one teacher for every 13.5 students.

RELATED

Woolooga (8.75) and Theebine (10) state schools, both with less than 15 enrolments, were the next best.

James Nash State School's 11.54 ratio was the lowest in the region for schools with more than 500 people.

ALL CLASS: For every five students like Willow Jackson, Amelia Waddell, Alissia Sutton, Hayden MacDonald and Rachael Neville, Monkland State School has one teacher - a ratio among the State's best last year.
ALL CLASS: For every five students like Willow Jackson, Amelia Waddell, Alissia Sutton, Hayden MacDonald and Rachael Neville, Monkland State School has one teacher - a ratio among the State's best last year. Scott Kovacevic

It was closely followed by Gympie State High School where there was one teacher for every 11.79 students.

University of Southern Queensland School of Education lecturer Tania Leach said higher class sizes came with higher work loads, and risked "teacher burnout”.

"We have a large number of students in our schools with social or emotional needs, much more than we would have seen in the '90s, and those sorts of things are not taken into consideration,” she said.

"I feel quite strongly we need to review some of our models for how resources are allocated into schools, we need to look at it from a holistic perspective.

"If we are serious about improving student learning outcomes then we need to put in resources at the ground level.”

education gympie school monkland state school queensland education school
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Why Gladiators U15 title stood out for coach

    premium_icon Why Gladiators U15 title stood out for coach

    News Gladiators have claimed the 2019 Sunshine Coast under-15 division 2 title after a stellar comeback victory in extra time, defeating Flinders 2-1 on Saturday.

    BREAKING: Gympie region man found 'safe and well'

    BREAKING: Gympie region man found 'safe and well'

    Breaking Police and SES have located a 75-year-old man safe and well.

    ILL WIND FOR NOOSA: Cooloola smoke pall heads south

    premium_icon ILL WIND FOR NOOSA: Cooloola smoke pall heads south

    News Light north-westerlies deliver Gympie's coast a breath of fresh air

    Woman charged - Gympie man stabbed in Hervey Bay attack

    premium_icon Woman charged - Gympie man stabbed in Hervey Bay attack

    Crime Southside man, 33, taken to hospital after assault