Gympie school shines as Qld student-teacher ratios revealed

Students like Alissia Sutton, Hayden MacDonald, Rachael Neville, Amelia Waddell, and Willow Jackson have the equivalent of one full-time teacher for every five students at Monkland State School, it has been revealed.

IF good things come in small packages then Monkland State School is gold, with the school recording one of the State's lowest student-teacher ratios in 2018.

Data compiled from enrolment and teacher data from the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority has revealed the school had one full-time equivalent teacher for every 5.65 students, 12th best among Queensland's schools.

The school's ratio was well below Queensland's rate of one teacher for every 13.5 students.

Woolooga (8.75) and Theebine (10) state schools, both with less than 15 enrolments, were the next best.

James Nash State School's 11.54 ratio was the lowest in the region for schools with more than 500 people.

It was closely followed by Gympie State High School where there was one teacher for every 11.79 students.

University of Southern Queensland School of Education lecturer Tania Leach said higher class sizes came with higher work loads, and risked "teacher burnout”.

"We have a large number of students in our schools with social or emotional needs, much more than we would have seen in the '90s, and those sorts of things are not taken into consideration,” she said.

"I feel quite strongly we need to review some of our models for how resources are allocated into schools, we need to look at it from a holistic perspective.

"If we are serious about improving student learning outcomes then we need to put in resources at the ground level.”