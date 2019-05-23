Gympie school senior has her future mapped out

ONE of the top Year 11 academic students at St Patrick's College said the secret of her success came from playing to her strengths.

Rose Cann has picked subjects she likes for her final year and because she likes them, she does well at them.

She said she was surprised to win an academic achievement award last year, because she didn't do a course in science or mathematics.

"I just normally think creatively,” she said.

That may be because her Mum is an art teacher and throughout most of her home life she has been exposed to different artistic styles, music and languages.

STAR STUDENT: Senior at St Patrick's College, Rose Cann is an academic achiever with a flair for the creative arts. Donna Jones

However, her practicality most likely stems from her Dad, who is a successful businessman.

Her favourite subject is graphics because it combines her love of artistic design with a practical structure.

"Everything I do has a purpose or is a skill worth having,” Rose said.

And Rose is an accomplished young woman, not only in her school work but also with training in music, piano (practical and theoretical knowledge through the Australian Musical Education Board), and singing in many different styles such as classical singing, sacred music and lyrical classical.

Last year she received the school's Kevin Murphy Cultural Award for Year 11 and 12.

She also enjoys playing rugby union and loved her time on the school team last year.

"I really enjoyed it - it's like having an emotional outlet,” she said.

Her ultimate aim is to become a secondary school teacher and is hoping to teach art, English, music or languages.

Rose has already planned her path to achieving this goal and it starts with obtaining an OP10 or better so she can attend the Australian National University.

"They don't do a Bachelor of Education but I can go there and study a specialist field, such as art or English (for three years) and then go Melbourne University to get my teaching diploma (after one year),” she said.

Rose comes from a family of dedicated creatives, aside from her art teacher Mum, with older sister Genevieve currently studying graphic communication and younger sister Adeline "really into” ballet, gymnastics, choir, classical singing and horse riding.