Gympie school principal announces departure after five years

Long time Cooloola Christian College principal Trevor Norman is moving on from the role after five years.

Mr Norman confirmed this week he would be leaving CCC for pastures new at Wollondilly Anglican College in Tahmoor, NSW, starting as headmaster there in Term 2.

CCC announced last week it was searching for Mr Norman’s successor, to begin as the college’s new principal in 2022.

Long time Cooloola Christian College principal Trevor Norman is moving on. Photo: Hannah McLaren

Ross Waltisbuhl has taken over as Acting Principal for the interim.

Mr Norman said he was looking forward to his new role and the challenges it would bring.

“I came across an opportunity to apply for the Principal role of a school in NSW, close to where we used to live. This role will have many new challenges that I am looking forward to,” he said.

“After five years, I have an opportunity to take on a new challenge, and CCC has excellent teachers, leaders and support staff that will continue to move CCC forward.

Christian Cooloola College Acting Principal Ross Waltisbuhl.

“I feel very confident that the staff, board and pastors will continue to make the school even better in the future.

“I have moved from teaching positions to teaching (and) leadership positions in NSW and the opportunity to be principal at CCC was the next step in my leadership journey.”

Mr Norman thanked the people and staff of CCC for their support through his time in the role.

“It is the people that make the difference at CCC, I have loved working with the staff and families of CCC,” he said.

CCC Principal Trevor Norman enjoyed five years in the role.

“ The staff are committed to providing an excellent learning experience for students.

“The parents are very supportive of the college and have contributed to a very positive community. As principal, I have had invaluable support from the board and local pastors who have a vision for creating a fantastic school.”

Applications for the new CCC principal can be obtained on request by emailing ea@ccc.qld.edu.au, visiting the CCC website or phoning the Executive Assistant to the Principal on 07 5481 1000.

Further inquiries can be directed to CCC board chair Julie Williams on 0419 829 641.

