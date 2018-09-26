Gympie school placed on prestigious Queensland list

Which school is it?

Which school is it? Contributed

GYMPIE State High School, one of Queensland's first state high schools, has been entered in the

Queensland Heritage Register.

Established in 1912 and opened on its current site in 1917, Queensland Heritage Council Deputy

Chair Cr George Seymour said Gympie State High School demonstrated how state education and

school buildings in Queensland have evolved over time.

"Unfortunately a fire in 1955 destroyed the original main building, but this was soon replaced with

modern buildings,” Cr Seymour said.

The school retains a timber gymnasium built in 1941 through community fundraising efforts; a

timber temporary school building (1951); two timber and brick classroom blocks with timber floor

trusses (1955-6); and a brick and timber classroom block with an open-web steel truss (1958,

extended 1959-60).

"The buildings are excellent examples of government-designed buildings constructed in response

to the education philosophies of the time,” he said.

"The high-set timber buildings represent the evolution of Department of Public Works designs

during the mid- to late-1950s to allow for unimpeded play space underneath.

"The temporary classroom building was developed in response to the extraordinary growth in

student numbers after World War II, when skilled labour was scarce and materials were in short

supply.

"The former gymnasium, which was later used as classrooms, represents the emphasis on sport

and fitness at Queensland state schools, and the early pattern of local communities having to raise

the funds required to provide sports facilities.”

GSHS principal Anthony Lanskey said the inclusion was a great honour for Gympie High, and recognition of its significant role in Gympie and Queensland.

"It's great that we have been recognised. We had a 1958 reunion here last Friday. These were in Year 9 when the old building burnt down. (The new building) was the first of that kind of building to be built in Queensland.”

Cr Seymour said the school had a strong and ongoing association with the Gympie and district

community.

"The school opened on its current site in 1917 and generations of Gympie children have been

taught there, and it remains a focus for the community which continues to support the school

today.”

The school was nominated for heritage listing by the Department of Education and Training in

Stage 3 of its comprehensive The Queensland Schools Heritage Strategy.

"The Queensland Schools Heritage Strategy aims to identify, assess and protect Queensland

schools that may be of state heritage significance,” Cr Seymour said.

"Over a four-year period from mid-2014, the Queensland Heritage Council will consider 107

schools-all identified to be the best examples of their type-for entry in the Queensland Heritage

Register.

"I congratulate the Department of Education and Training for their efforts in undertaking this

extraordinarily comprehensive heritage survey of Queensland schools.”

The Queensland Heritage Council is the state's independent advisor on heritage matters and

determines what places are entered in the Queensland Heritage Register. Places entered in the

Heritage Register are considered of importance to Queensland's history and are protected under

heritage legislation.