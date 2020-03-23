Gympie school offers alternative to attending classes

Gympie's Victory College community offers students an alternative to attending the campus as of tomorrow.

VICTORY College, which issued an alert to its school community on Friday after a parent tested positive for coronavirus and became the first confirmed case in Gympie, has offered its students the option to learn from home.

A statement from the principal Brett Costin today has reiterated that the College will stay open, but from tomorrow, will also offer learning from home.

“During this extraordinary time, Victory College remains focused on what is best for staff and student wellbeing,” Mr Costin said.

“We have always, and continue to have, our staff, students’ and community’s health as a priority in all that we do.

“In line with the latest Government advice, the College will continue to remain open, however from 24th March 2020 we will also offer learning from home.

“As the Prime Minister recognised last night, some schools have already taken this step to ensure continuity of learning for students.

“Our College is well advanced in planning for at home learning, as previously indicated to our parents. Students will be able to access their learning materials from an online platform, with teachers available to support and guide their learning during this time.

“Victory College has been acting on the advice of the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee, which advises the Government and the decisions of state schools.

“With regards to the College’s at home learning, the intention is to provide ongoing support on campus to students of those working in essential services, otherwise unable to make alternative arrangements or wish to still have their children attend at the College.

“We must stress at this time that the College remains open. We are merely offering families the option to do at home learning rather than have your children attend here at the campus.

“mykindy will continue to operate as normal, however it will close for the school holiday period which commences Saturday 4th April 2020.

“In the current climate, the College is continuing to support the Victory College community.”