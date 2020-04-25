Gympie school finds unique way to commemorate Anzac Day

Gympie State High School have found a unique way to show their respect for the sacrifice of defence force personnel on Anzac Day.

WITH public gatherings banned, Gympie State High School principal Anthony Lanskey didn’t want students to miss out on commemorating the Anzac spirit.

That’s why the school fence along Cootharabra Rd has been decorated with wreaths of rosemary and portraits and names of family members and former students who have served in the army forces.

“Normally, as a tribute to the Anzacs, we have a whole school assembly and march in the parade. Obviously we can’t do that this year, so this is a way for the school to acknowledge the contributions of our service men and women,” Mr Lanskey said.

“Anzac Day is a very important part of the school year. We have a long history of students who have served, dating back to WWI,” he said.

“We wanted to get across this important message to the students and to show our respect in other ways.”

The students were also being encouraged to take part in the individual Light Up the Dawn services this morning, and to get photos and send them into the school.

“Like all schools, our students come from all around the area. With the Light Up the Dawn service, all our kids can be involved, regardless of where they are in the region, and show their respect,” Mr Lanskey said.