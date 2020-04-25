Menu
Gympie State High School have found a unique way to show their respect for the sacrifice of defence force personnel on Anzac Day.
News

Gympie school finds unique way to commemorate Anzac Day

Donna Jones
25th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
WITH public gatherings banned, Gympie State High School principal Anthony Lanskey didn’t want students to miss out on commemorating the Anzac spirit.

That’s why the school fence along Cootharabra Rd has been decorated with wreaths of rosemary and portraits and names of family members and former students who have served in the army forces.

Gympie State High School principal Anthony Lanskey with his school’s tribute to the Anzacs
Gympie State High School principal Anthony Lanskey with his school’s tribute to the Anzacs

“Normally, as a tribute to the Anzacs, we have a whole school assembly and march in the parade. Obviously we can’t do that this year, so this is a way for the school to acknowledge the contributions of our service men and women,” Mr Lanskey said.

“Anzac Day is a very important part of the school year. We have a long history of students who have served, dating back to WWI,” he said.

Anzac tribute erected on the fence of Gympie State High School
Anzac tribute erected on the fence of Gympie State High School

“We wanted to get across this important message to the students and to show our respect in other ways.”

The students were also being encouraged to take part in the individual Light Up the Dawn services this morning, and to get photos and send them into the school.

Gympie State High School staff, Mel Jensen, Tahlia Yarrow, Mel Yarrow, Wendy Glossop, Di Brennan, Julia Winters, Hayden Turner, Olive Brittain, Janet Sonter, Sheree Brennan and Narelle Wallis with the beautiful mural out the front of the school
Gympie State High School staff, Mel Jensen, Tahlia Yarrow, Mel Yarrow, Wendy Glossop, Di Brennan, Julia Winters, Hayden Turner, Olive Brittain, Janet Sonter, Sheree Brennan and Narelle Wallis with the beautiful mural out the front of the school

“Like all schools, our students come from all around the area. With the Light Up the Dawn service, all our kids can be involved, regardless of where they are in the region, and show their respect,” Mr Lanskey said.

