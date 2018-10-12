Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
St Patrick's Catholic Primary School was one of several schools that received minor damage during yesterday's storm.
St Patrick's Catholic Primary School was one of several schools that received minor damage during yesterday's storm. Troy Jegers
News

Gympie school encourages children to stay at home

Philippe Coquerand
by
12th Oct 2018 8:05 AM

UPDATE 8:20am: Wolvi State School is closed today after major storm damage from yesterday's supercell.

Students at the school are encouraged to stay at home.

EARLIER: Atleast one Gympie school is encouraging parents to keep their children at home after the wild storms inundated properties and brought down power lines.

St Patrick's Catholic Primary School said they will be working on skeleton staff after some teachers experienced major property damage.

The swimming carnival has also been cancelled for St Patrick's.

Jones Hill State School also suffered minor damage to the buildings with a clean-up expected.

A spokesman for the Department of Education said there was no official school closures.

To find out if your school is closed today, please click here.

gympie school school closures st patrick's primary school tornado wild storm
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    STORM: 5274 homes powerless, 30K lightning strikes in Gympie

    premium_icon STORM: 5274 homes powerless, 30K lightning strikes in Gympie

    Weather Trees blocked roads, power lines fell, roofs caved in and cars were smashed as destructive winds, large hailstones and heavy rain moved in at great speed.

    TORNADO: Gympie storm 'like nothing I've ever seen before'

    premium_icon TORNADO: Gympie storm 'like nothing I've ever seen before'

    News "It was like War of the Worlds, it was so close to me."

    PHOTOS: Damage mounts from 'tornado', intense supercell

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Damage mounts from 'tornado', intense supercell

    News A SUPERCELL has lashed the Gympie region this afternoon.

    Council cancels Carts, other events due to severe weather

    Council cancels Carts, other events due to severe weather

    Council News Weather wreaks havoc on well-laid plans.

    Local Partners