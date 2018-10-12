Gympie school encourages children to stay at home

St Patrick's Catholic Primary School was one of several schools that received minor damage during yesterday's storm.

UPDATE 8:20am: Wolvi State School is closed today after major storm damage from yesterday's supercell.

Students at the school are encouraged to stay at home.

EARLIER: Atleast one Gympie school is encouraging parents to keep their children at home after the wild storms inundated properties and brought down power lines.

St Patrick's Catholic Primary School said they will be working on skeleton staff after some teachers experienced major property damage.

The swimming carnival has also been cancelled for St Patrick's.

Jones Hill State School also suffered minor damage to the buildings with a clean-up expected.

A spokesman for the Department of Education said there was no official school closures.

To find out if your school is closed today, please click here.