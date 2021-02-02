Gympie school dux on her way to becoming a doctor

It’s a “dream come true” for Gympie graduate Abigail McAllister, who achieved the highest ATAR in the region and has now been accepted into USC’s highly competitive pre-med Bachelor of Medical Science.

After studying for 35 hours a week and achieving an ATAR of 99.70, Abigail has undoubtedly earned her place as one of 20 school leavers nationwide to gain entry into the course.

MORE NEWS:

“That level of study was never easy, and I can't say I enjoyed it, but to see the pay-off is such a relief and so exciting,” Abigail said.

“I do not necessarily consider myself as smart – just determined and hard working.”

Abigail first set her sights on securing a place in USC’s Medical Science degree as a Year 11 student and has been working towards her dream ever since.

“I discovered that to achieve your goals, you just need the determination and diligence to push yourself to get there,” she said.

DON'T MISS: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

Abigail wants to eventually become a surgeon, specialising in obstetrics and neonatal surgery.

Her goal will be made possible though the degree, as it provides provisional direct entry to Griffith University’s Doctor of Medicine program at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Abigail McAllister graduated from Victory College in Gympie last year, achieving the Dux Award and the highest ATAR in the region.

“It gives me a clear pathway to becoming a doctor,” Abigail said.

Being able to stay in Gympie was also important to Abigail and she is “thrilled” the campus is so close to home.

“I only have to commute an hour each way to the Sunshine Coast.”

In recognition of her impressive academic performance during senior high school, USC has awarded Abigail a prestigious Thompson Excellence scholarship, valued at $24,000.

Her long list of achievements includes an Australian Institute of Physics Excellence award and subject prizes for physics, chemistry, biology, mathematical methods and specialist mathematics.

When Semester 1 gets underway at USC on March 1, Abigail expects to feel right at home on campus.

“I’ve always loved the friendly, supportive atmosphere and each time I [visited] I could really picture myself studying there.”

IN THE NEWS THIS WEEK: