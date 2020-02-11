Gympie school bus students witness ‘distressing incident’

GYMPIE students who witnessed a “distressing incident” while travelling by bus to school yesterday have been offered counselling, the education department has confirmed.

Police were called to an incident at Glenwood at 7.30am yesterday morning in a paddock near a school bus route, a Queensland Police Media officer said.

The incident is sensitive in nature and believed to have taken place on a private property.

The Queensland Education Department said they were made aware yesterday that James Nash State High School students had witnessed the incident.

“The Department of Education treats the health and wellbeing of its students, staff and school communities with the highest importance,“ a statement issued late yesterday said.

“Upon notification of the incident, the school made arrangements to offer ongoing support to impacted students.

“Support is being provided to students and staff, with guidance counsellors on hand.

“Parents of students directly impacted have been contacted to ascertain any further support children may require.”

A James Nash State High School parent, whose two children were on the bus, believed up to 20 students could have witnessed the incident that took place on a private property visible from the bus.

She was happy with how the school had dealt with the situation, but still had many questions surrounding the incident.

“It was a very full bus (the kids) were all from the area – so it’s a community problem now.”

QPS declined to comment further on the incident.

If you or anyone you know needs support, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.