Gympie School boys do rugby proud in hard game

MEN OF THE MATCH: The men of the match James Nash player Lachlan Dailly, St Patrick's player Rhys Ferguson, James Nash player Jaiden Banks and St Patrick's Zeke O'Neill.

RUGBY UNION: In what was expected to be a dramatic showdown when James Nash State High School and St Patrick's College locked horns in Gympie's 2019 interschool rugby comp on Wednesday afternoon, the action-packed game was decided by a single try.

St Patrick's secured bragging rights when Bailey Crawford took on the James Nash defensive line late in the second half to secure a 5-0 victory for his side.

In the pouring rain the players charged to the field, a scoreless first half meant the battle was not over and it was anyone's game.

Gympie School Rugby Comp - Back Row left: Darcy Cartwright, Zeke O'Neill, Callum Edwards, Rhys Ferguson, Nick Sprenger and Sean Hayes. Front Row: Matt Forrest, Drew Meredith, Bryn Jenkins, James Worthington and Bailey Crawford. Troy Jegers

"I don't know if we played better than James Nash; the weather made it very even,” St Pat's coach Patrick Anstock said. "We were lucky to get one try.”

A wet ball made it difficult for both teams to hold, but that did not stop the fierce competition between the two.

"It was a good game. What made it a good game was because it is two local teams. There is a bit of a grudge between the two teams, which made it a bit more competitive,” James Nash man of the match Lachlan Dailly said.

Gympie School Rugby Comp - James Nash State School side. Back row from left: Luke Rosin, Toby Cirson, Lachlan Dailly, Ryan Johns, Nathan Tomlinson and Jireh Aitofi. Middle row from left: Joshua Dean, Michael Kaddatz, Matt Hansen, Ethan Benyon, Jayden Banks and Alfie Kay.Front row from left: Denim Osrecki, Joseph Greer, Brae McAllister, Thomas Ryan and Chris Gallaher. Troy Jegers

With such a hotly contested game, when Crawford got the first try it was tough on the James Nash players.

"I think the boys dropped a bit; heads dropped but the boys played whole heartedly and gave it their best shot,” Dailly said.

Despite the ball handling errors, the aggression was there for the entire game.

Gympie School Rugby Comp - The wet weather did not stop the contest between rivals James Nash State High School and St Patrick's College. Troy Jegers

"It just gets heated between the two teams. We have got a good derby going on,” James Nash man of the match Jaiden Banks said.

"There was good communication out there and everyone showed commitment and could definitely tell everyone wanted to win. It was not half-hearted.”

The score reflected the toughness of the players and the contest between the two sides.

"It was a tough game because of the wet weather,” St Patrick's man of the match Rhys Ferguson said.

Gympie School Rugby Comp - The wet weather did not stop the contest between rivals James Nash State High School and St Patrick's College. Troy Jegers

"There were big boys on both teams. In the second half we needed to work on our structure but it was just a practice game so we were just trying to practice on everything.

"It was hard and the ball was pretty greasy. It was great when young gun Bailey charged over. I had a couple of knock-ons but did the best I could despite the weather.”

The contest will not be over for these two teams and they will lace up their boots next term for the Sunshine Coast competition.

Gympie School Rugby Comp - The wet weather did not stop the contest between rivals James Nash State High School and St Patrick's College. Troy Jegers

"There is a couple of things we need to work on. Definitely need to work on our line-outs and pop running,” St Patrick's man of the match Zeke O'Neill said. "We have another trial game next week against St John's College at the Sunshine Coast so we have a bit of time to work on these things.”

Anstock said it would be tough playing the Coast's elite rugby schools.

"We are optimistic we can improve on previous years and hopefully make the proper semi-finals,” he said. "Set pieces and structure is our main thing and getting used to playing each other and combinations.”

"So they understand their roles because it is a very specialised sport.”