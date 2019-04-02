Gympie says 'no to Nashville'

NASHVILLE OR NOT? Gympie residents stood up for town's identity and name on social media after questions were raised over the town's reputation

NASHVILLE OR NOT? Gympie residents stood up for town's identity and name on social media after questions were raised over the town's reputation Contributed

IT'S easy to hit a nerve if you talk to Gympie-ites about their town's reputation, name or identity.

Gympie people are guilty of bagging their own backyard - making the running Helltown joke before its made for them, but the majority of residents will fiercely stand up for Gympie and it's name.

The Gympie Times readers (mostly) did just that following a Gympie Chamber of Commerce article on Monday questioning Gympie's identity and suggesting a name and reputation change would benefit the town. Perhaps a return to Nashville - the town's first name that honoured James Nash - our goldfield founder?

When the question was asked on The Gympie Times Facebook page there wasn't much backing for a Nashville name change out of more than 100 comments, but plenty for the town itself.

With it's natural beauty, proximity to the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane, affordability, friendliness of the townspeople and ease of getting around- some wondered why we should care about a name or what other people think.

"I wake up literally every day- look over my property, the town and mountains beyond and feel so lucky that I ended up here.

"Such a beautiful place to live. Gympie has given me nothing but opportunities,” Emily Lang said.

Luke Mancell agreed: "We moved to Gympie for work planning to stay for a couple of years. We stayed for nineteen years. It's an excellent place. Negative people will find fault wherever they are.”

"What identity crisis?” asked some readers with Kathy Sproxton listing the town's country appeal:

"Gympie is beautiful. Purple mountains surrounding the town, parks and gardens and flowering trees. Country atmosphere still and a great place to bring up kids! Proud of it's history and it's links to the land and sea! I've lived in many towns and cities and Gympie is one of the best,” she said.

Emma Beau suggested the town could be promoted as a holiday destination like Montville with its rolling hills and character streets and homes when the highway bypass was completed. She said old buildings needed to conserved and new buildings modelled on them.

Wendy Algie questioned why people bagged the town they chose to live in it:

"It's up to the people to make sure visitors leave with a good feeling about the town because the town is the people. However it's up to the council to make sure our facilities, roads etc are of a high standard and they aren't but I'm hoping that will change.”

Michael Bourke, who said the biggest problem with the town was drugs and a lack of jobs, was not convinced of the town's future.

"Gympie hasn't had jobs here since the 80's, or even before that .... diary industry is gone, railways gone, forestry gone, just a residential town now for Coast workers...... best thing our kids can do after school is leave to get an actual career.

”And sorry, I forgot drugs, it's always been known as a drug town.”

Matthew Kay thought Gympie was stuck in time warp:

"So much potential but doesn't support the infrastructure for the influx and growth, the council is in part to blame for this for the crazy high rate chargers and the cost of starting a new business in town.”

While an embarrassed Vanessa Maree said she tells people outside Gympie that she lives on the Sunshine Coast.

The last word may have gone to Jim Byrne though:

”There is absolutely nothing wrong with Gympie. Historic, unique and picturesque. Learn to love it. It's easy.”

Jeff Bielby: This is the BEST place on EARTH. Just think about it we have every thing we need to be a pleasent place to live only five minutes to everything hospital library shopping etc. We are only an hour away from the coast from major hospital and for extreme shopping experiences.

Just think how lucky we are to have all this without all the hustle and bustle of living in the capital or the coast. I wouldn't be trading it for anything else. This is Living the good life.

Ness Maccad: Nothing wrong with Gympie it could be worse it could be Logan or Nambour 🤣

Sara Powter: no - but turn it into a gourmet food festival site and you'll hit the headlines! Call it something like "GOLD GOURMET" AND COMBINE THE GOLD AND THE FOOD! Winner winner

Julie Johnson: Yeah it's a cool little town. I always say where I live. And some great people. If ya don't like it MOVE

Shar Stolberg: It should be called Nashville

Ali Louise Kay: Leave Gympie's name alone

Bruce Devereaux: A different name? Like Nashville? I think that was considered for a while. But why? Gympie is awesome and getting better all the time.

Chris Jasch: Gympie is a great place to live. If you can't find what you need here, we're only a short distance to coast, country, healthcare. We've had family move here for that reason.

Paul Audet: Improve community spirit, more social events, who's cares what other people think?

Michelle Stephens: Maybe do something about the drugs and crime before you go tooting your horn!!!!!!

Matt Burge: Since we moved here I've heard people put Gympie down and the people who live here but now I do live here I know they have no idea . We love it here very pretty

Linda Rogers Brennan: Stop complaining. Gympie is a lovely place to live, most people are friendly. Yes the town has a drug problem, no where near as bad as Logan. Council is a huge part of the problem, it's costs and fees. Encourage new businesses, keep rents for both shops and houses at a realistic, affordable cost. The town can not be that bad as the government is, on a regular basis sending refugees here

Tracey Gyde: People and attitude make a town. So people change your attitude and strive ahead. Go Gympie