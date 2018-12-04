'Gympie saviour's' Facebook fan club must be disappointed

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Fallen saviour?

IT IS very interesting to see the person who believes he is the saviour of Gympie has now had to apologise to other councillors.

Cr Hartwig forgot to inform the council that he has been gaining an income from the Rattler as far back as January 2018, this while being its biggest critic.

He still voted on the Rattler items during this time without once declaring an interest.

Gympie Councillor Glen Hartwig Tom Daunt

Cr Hartwig must be a big disappointment for his fan club, his Facebook cheer squad and his mentors.

Cr Hartwig has written over 30 Letters to the Editor during his time as councillor ( unheard of before he arrived), making all sorts of accusations against all and sundry.

Now maybe the right time for yet another letter, this time apologising for his behaviour to the ratepayers and the other people he was critical of where he made unjust claims that he is yet to prove.

Curra Community Hall - Mayor Mick Curran, Councillor Glen Hartwig, Lee Hodgson, Pauline Britton, Carol Dunn. LEEROY TODD

Cr Hartwig does not have the right to hold anyone accountable for the stand that he refuses to apply to himself.

I can remember Cr Hartwig is his Letter To Editor 11-11-17 telling all and sundry that honesty and openness is a good policy to adopt. That is truly Remembrance Day

Wayne Plant,

Southside

(Abridged)