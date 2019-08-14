Gympie rules the roost in big Ekka poultry win

WINNERS: Gympie poultry breeder Dwayne Shute and part of his "flock,” bred by a family of Ekka winners.

CHOOKS rule the roost at the Shute family's Old Maryborough Road home - and with good reason.

The family's poultry entries took out a major award at the Brisbane Ekka, in competitions that attracted more than 1200 entries statewide.

It is now official that two of the best hens in Queensland come from the Shute family's Gympie backyard.

Judges awarded Dwayne Shute first prize for a female pair of soft feather bantam Australian langshans.

From there, the two champion chooks became the champion female pair for the whole show.

Mr Shute has been breeding poultry here and near Mundubbera for about 10 years.

Over that time it has become a family affair, involving all three of his children.

Son Zander, at only five, came third in the Modern Black Cockbirds event, with his bantam black red entry.

The bird's name is Mack, Mr Shute said yesterday, as he showed off one of his hens, while shouldering bags of laying mash at Sauers Produce and Garden Centre, in Tozer Street, where he works.

Only the children, Zander and his sisters, Payton, 7 and Jesara. 9 have named their poultry.

Payton won champion the Any Colour Modern Game Cockerel at last year's Ekka, but this year she and Jesara had to watch their little brother take the glory.

The only family member not directly involved is a very supportive mum, Alison.

And she does not even get eggs. "Hens often lose condition and are not at their best for show during the breeding season if they have started to lay,” Mr Shute said.