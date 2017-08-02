Gympie rugby league's player crisis

PLAYERS NEEDED: The Gympie Devils under-18 team has folded due to lack of numbers, a growing concern to those within the sport.

RUGBY league in Gympie is reeling from the announcement the Gympie Devils under-18 team has folded.

The U18s disbanded about six weeks ago due to lack of numbers and Gympie rugby league president Darren Burns said the decision hurt.

"From a point of view of the players willing to play, it was disappointing,” he said.

"As a club, it is hurtful, and it's disappointing for a town of this size.”

U18's coach Dan McGlone echoed Burns' comments.

"We have to be thankful to those boys who showed up,” he said.

"We were struggling for numbers from the start. Noosa are struggling for players, Nambour is struggling.

"There was a bit of a lack of effort, or dedication. I don't really know.

"We made the decision we couldn't keep going. There's no easy fix, it's not just Gympie, it's across the Sunshine Coast, it's across Queensland.”

Burns said players are leaving the sport in large numbers in their mid-teens, a trend which has grown recently.

Players are already scarce, with the seniors team struggling for numbers and slipping from one of the premier teams in the region's top division to battling in the reserve grade.

Burns said players lose interest in sport due to a combination of different factors.

"That age group, we just find the players start to drop out at around the age of 15,” he said.

"For one, they may have been playing that sport since they were five or six years old.

"We also find that if one or two players drop out, other players drop out too.

"It's probably not on purpose but if your mate drops out, you drop out too. It's a shame.”

'WE HAVE TO LISTEN TO THE PLAYERS': Darren Burns, a former professional player himself, is willing those within rugby league to evolve the game and keep players from leaving. Renee Albrecht

Burns said he believed there was probably a case for too much football burning the players out at a key period of their development.

"If they are playing school, club and rep sport, then there is eventually a breaking point and that point seems to come around the 15-16 age group.

"Alarmingly, it's not just us, there's been a number of U18 teams across the coast folding as well.”

Burns suspects there is too much pressure on young minds still developing confidence.

"A lot of players make rep teams one year, the next they don't and they think their careers are over and they drop out, just like that,” he said.

"I could give you a list of great young players who have dropped out that way.”

As a former professional players, Burns is qualified to call things as he sees them.

He said the game of rugby league had struggled to evolve in a changing world and was paying the price.

"To be honest, I believe the game has stayed the same way for 100 years. Society has changed over that 100 years. It isn't a sport which suits this generation,” Burns said.

"It's a generation which has been raised in a different way and a contact sport just doesn't connect with them any more.

"As you get older it gets tougher.

"This generation just isn't up to it. I'm not saying it in a bad way; that's just how it is at the moment.

"They are looking for other options, other than rugby league, whether that is motorbike riding or whatever.”

Burns wants urgent change to keep young players in the game he loves.

"I went to a seminar a while ago and this guy said, in 20 years time, more people will be doing individual sports than club sports, and we can see that happening,” he said.

"They want to do what they want to do, whatever suits them. I don't mean it in a selfish way, they want to do what suits them, and that's fair.”

Burns said people need something else to keep them entertained - a hobby - not necessarily a commitment.

"The game has to change. When I say the game I mean the administration; it needs to look at itself,” he said.

"Players don't want to commit to such a long time. Players have told me this - they want to do something else, they want to spend time with their family.

"We play from March to September - it's far too long.

"Every year we have a meeting and I say the same thing. It needs to change.”

It seems to be a case of no forward momentum because people involved in the game keep looking backwards.

"If you talk to the old guys at games they say 'back in my day',” he said.

"We have too many administrators from the past era which are trying to keep things the same, but things aren't the same.

"That's the reality, the game has changed because society has changed. But the game needs to change more, it's too slow. They have to keep evolving with society.

"We have to listen to the players and I don't think we are.”