Gympie RSPCA: ‘Stop dumping on charities’

Volunteers were faced with this mess outside the RSPCA charity shop after weekend dumpings.

OP SHOP volunteers are pleading for people to think twice before emptying car loads of “donations” on charity doorsteps over the holiday break.

RSPCA Gympie Op Shop Coordinator Sandra Binnie said shop volunteers had been inundated with large piles of mess at the store these week, despite the store strongly encouraging donators to deposits only during opening hours.

“We have large signage to not leave donations after hours due to theft and vandalism but to no avail.

“It’s going to get a whole lot worse over the break and we are getting a little tired.”

She said volunteers wanted to spend time with families rather than be confronted with masses of dumped goods this on their return to work.

She said it is time the community accepted the small fee at the dump to dispose of unwanted items rather than thrusting them on local charities.

All I can say is come on the Community of Gympie and stop dumping on charities. They need to suck it up and dig deep into their pockets and pay the small tip fees.

“Before leaving a ‘donation’ (say to yourself): ‘would you give it to a friend?’.”