Gympie RSPCA hosts biggest bake-off in Southern Hemisphere

THE biggest bake-off in the Southern Hemisphere is back - Cupcake Day for the RSPCA.

Yes once again it's time to spruce up the oven, roll up the sleeves and cook for a great cause.

RSPCA Qld Gympie Care Centre's staff and volunteers will be selling cupcakes at Bunnings on Hall Rd, Gympie from 10am to 2pm on Monday, August 19.

An adoption animal looking for a home will also drop by and there will be RSPCA information/brochures on hand as well friendly RSPCA staff and volunteers to chat to.

RSPCA Cupcake Day gathers bakers from across the nation to make a stand for animal welfare.

Absolutely 100 per cent of funds raised through your baking efforts will help rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome the 56,000 animals that come through RSPCA Queensland shelters every year.