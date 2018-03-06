Gympie RSPCA has your new family members

1. ABBIE

AGE: 5 years

BREED: Dalmatian (mix)

ABBIE came into care with her best mate Timmy. The pair had to be rescued and have had a bit of a rough time lately but are hoping they can fill their new home with love and joy. Timmy and Abbie are two peas in a pod and will make your house a real home.

Abbie. Contributed

2. BABY

AGE: 11 weeks

BEAUTIFUL Baby is looking forward to becoming a perfect pampered puss in her new forever home. If you have room in your home and your heart for this young lady then come and visit and fall in love.

Baby. Contributed

3. CHECKERS

AGE: 6 months

BREED: Dalmatian (mix)

CHECKERS is one of the sweetest of boys you could ever meet. He is looking for that perfect family to take him under their wing and show him all the good things that life can offer. He is not too sure about young children because they scare him a bit at first but once he gets to know his new family, he'll become your new best friend.

Checkers. Contributed

4. GIGI

AGE: 12 months

GIGI is a shy girl who is looking for a quiet home where she can be a perfect pampered pet. She is really very sweet and will settle in well to her new home.

Gigi. Contributed

5. NORMAN

AGE: 8 years

BREED: Labrador retriever (mix)

NORMAN is a really lovable older chap, however no one has told him he is on the older side so he is still full of life and fun. Norman would prefer to be an only child and he has out-grown young children but is suitable for teens 16 years and up.

Norman. Contributed

6. PIXIE

AGE: 3 months

THIS is perfect Pixie. She is the cutest little girl and has a great personality. She will make a wonderful pet and will settle into any home as long as she is spoilt rotten. She is looking forward to meeting her new forever family.

Pixie. Contributed

7. TIMMY

AGE: 5 years

BREED: Labrador retriever (mix)

TIMMY came into care with his best mate Abbie. What Abbie and Timmy would love more than anything is to stay together so the RSPCA is hoping to find the same home for both of these adorable fur-babies. Please come and visit them together and you'll be sure to fall in love, like everyone who meets them does.

Timmy. Contributed

8. VERA

AGE: 8 weeks

BREED: English staffy bull terrier (mix)

VERA is a gorgeous girl looking to find a family that has plenty of time to spend teaching her doggie manners. She is really smart and would benefit from plenty of training and lots of play time as well.

Vera. Contributed

9. WHOOPI

AGE: 3 months

BREED: Bull arab (mix)

WHOOPI is a happy girl, up for lots of training and play. If you have a safe backyard with plenty of time to spend with her, she would love to meet you.

Whoopi. Contributed

For details about adoption costs, visit www.rspcaqld.org.au.