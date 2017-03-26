Gympie RSL Club AGM row - new digs and sports merger?

RSL CLUB ROW: Fireworks are predicted at this morning's Gympie RSL Club annual general meeting, starting at 10am at the club's Mary St premises.

Gympie RSL Club could effectively become a sporting organisation under plans to pull up stumps and move from its current Mary St premises.

The controversial plan is the big item on this morning's club annual general meeting agenda.

RSL Club officials are proposing that the club move out of the venue it rents from the Gympie RSL sub branch, something which the sub branch says will mean it is no longer an RSL Club.

The plan is to move to the Gympie Pines Golf Club and redevelop the centre as a "larger, purpose-built and more accessible” venue.

Club officials also propose that "as an inclusive community club, we need to expand our support to the greater community to incorporate sporting organisaitons, enhance and contribute to the locaol economy by way of donations, increasing employment, buying local and using local contractors.”

The AGM begins at 10am at the club's current Mary St premises.

