Gympie roofer and his dog go viral on TikTok

Gympie roofer Lochey Brown and his adorable dog Alf have gone viral on TikTok, with more than 300k views and counting.

When The Gympie Times did a callout earlier this week for locals to share photos of their pet dogs, roofer Lochey Brown posted a photo of his german shepherd, Alf.

“Big bad Alf the German Shepherd pup. Loves long walks on the beach and smashed avo on toast,” Lochey wrote, a comment that quickly drew light hearted chastisement from a friend, who commented “Lochey Brown, this is false advertising, he’s not bad.”

“Cute cuddly Alf then,” Lochey wrote back.

But Facebook is not the social media platform where Lochey and Alf have been a hit - it’s TikTok.

An adorable video on TikTok, posted after Lochey bought Alf as a puppy last August, captures Alf‘s growth and the pair’s growing bond. It has been viewed more than 300,000 times and growing.

Lochey Brown and Alf have gone viral on TikTok. This photo was taken when Alf was about five months old.

Be prepared to go “awwwwww”.

From a tiny ball of puppy fluff when Alf first arrived home, to vision of the two playing, Alf sneaking his chin on to Lochey’s leg as they drive along, the video captures - almost accidentally - how man and his dog feel about each other.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO

It’s captioned Get a puppy you won’t regret it, deadset.

Lochey is a bit perplexed by how popular the video of his growing best friend has been on TikTok.

“I got Alf locally from some good friends, Jordan and Rebecca. They have bred the best shepherds I’ve ever come across,” Lochey said.

Alf the german shepherd.

“I picked him up on the 13th of August last year and he’s been chewing up just about anything he can reach.

“I’m not too sure how he got over 300,000 views - must of been he’s charm and good looks haha.”

“I love him to bits,” Lochey says. “He does plenty of tricks too.”



