Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gympie roofer Lochey Brown and his adorable dog Alf have gone viral on TikTok, with more than 300k views and counting.
Gympie roofer Lochey Brown and his adorable dog Alf have gone viral on TikTok, with more than 300k views and counting.
News

Gympie roofer and his dog go viral on TikTok

Shelley Strachan
4th Mar 2021 4:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

When The Gympie Times did a callout earlier this week for locals to share photos of their pet dogs, roofer Lochey Brown posted a photo of his german shepherd, Alf.

“Big bad Alf the German Shepherd pup. Loves long walks on the beach and smashed avo on toast,” Lochey wrote, a comment that quickly drew light hearted chastisement from a friend, who commented “Lochey Brown, this is false advertising, he’s not bad.”

Activate your FREE Courier Mail subscription and you could win $20,000

“Cute cuddly Alf then,” Lochey wrote back.

But Facebook is not the social media platform where Lochey and Alf have been a hit - it’s TikTok.

‘Profoundly loving’: Colleagues farewell and honour brave Gympie mum

An adorable video on TikTok, posted after Lochey bought Alf as a puppy last August, captures Alf‘s growth and the pair’s growing bond. It has been viewed more than 300,000 times and growing.

Lochey Brown and Alf have gone viral on TikTok. This photo was taken when Alf was about five months old.
Lochey Brown and Alf have gone viral on TikTok. This photo was taken when Alf was about five months old.

Be prepared to go “awwwwww”.

From a tiny ball of puppy fluff when Alf first arrived home, to vision of the two playing, Alf sneaking his chin on to Lochey’s leg as they drive along, the video captures - almost accidentally - how man and his dog feel about each other.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO

It’s captioned Get a puppy you won’t regret it, deadset.

Lochey is a bit perplexed by how popular the video of his growing best friend has been on TikTok.

“I got Alf locally from some good friends, Jordan and Rebecca. They have bred the best shepherds I’ve ever come across,” Lochey said.

Alf the german shepherd.
Alf the german shepherd.

“I picked him up on the 13th of August last year and he’s been chewing up just about anything he can reach.

“I’m not too sure how he got over 300,000 views - must of been he’s charm and good looks haha.”

“I love him to bits,” Lochey says. “He does plenty of tricks too.”

You can vote for Alf, or one of the other 44 finalists in Gympie’s Most Loveable Dog by CLICKING HERE.

gympie animals gympie dogs gympie videos humans of gympie
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Profoundly loving’: Colleagues farewell brave Gympie mum

        Premium Content ‘Profoundly loving’: Colleagues farewell brave Gympie mum

        Business Gympie Big W colleagues are today celebrating the life of mother and manager Anna Regan who lost her battle with cancer two weeks ago

        DRUG BUSTS: Gympie men and women face court for weed

        Premium Content DRUG BUSTS: Gympie men and women face court for weed

        News These Gympie residents got themselves in trouble with the law for producing or...

        HIGH DANGER: All fire permits in Gympie region suspended

        HIGH DANGER: All fire permits in Gympie region suspended

        News The North Coast region of the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service, and Wide Bay...

        Queensland’s medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Premium Content Queensland’s medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Crime Queensland doctors back new medical theory to free Kathleen Folbigg