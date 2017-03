Barrel racing, team penning, bareback cutout and cattle sorting are some of the fun on offer.

LOVE horse riding?

Then don't miss the barrel race, team penning, bareback cutout and cattle sorting at the Gympie horse and rodeo ground on March 18.

Get a team of three or four together and have a go, or simply come on down and enjoy the event.

Nomination forms can be found on the Gympie show website under showgirl events.

Plenty of food available, as well as a bar and raffle, so come down and join the fun.

Applications close March 13.