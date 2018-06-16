Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GOTCHA: Queensland Police movable cameras have caught thousands of speeders on our roads.
GOTCHA: Queensland Police movable cameras have caught thousands of speeders on our roads.
Crime

Gympie road where a speeder is nabbed every two minutes

Geoff Egan
by
16th Jun 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE'S worst hoon was caught at close to twice the speed limit in a 90 zone.

Police documents obtained through a Right to Information request show a motorist was caught driving at 169km/h in a 90 zone. The documents do not reveal what road the driver was caught on, or who it was.

The police statistics also show the Bruce Highway was Gympie's speeding hotspot, with three of the region's five most prolific cameras in 2017 based on the arterial.

As the Gympie Times previously revealed, the town is home to one of the Bruce Highway's worst speeding hotspot. The camera ran for 5.6 hours and booked 156 speeding drivers, one every two minutes and 10 seconds.

A police camera on Wickham St operated for 141 hours and issued 1239 tickets to speeding drivers. More than one ticket every seven minutes.

A camera on Brisbane Rd in Monkland operated for about three hours and nabbed 51 speeding drivers, one every four minutes.

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said many drivers went into "autopilot", especially on streets they knew well.

"Often when people are on the roads they drive every day, they go into autopilot mode. They think 'I know these roads' and don't switch on. That's a form of driver distraction which is one of the fatal five," she said.

"On suburban roads there are so many other road users. You have to deal not only with other cars, but pedestrians, cyclists, children. That just adds complexity to driving.

"When you speed you give yourself and your car less time to react to anything unexpected."

 

Regional road policing boss Inspector Peter Flanders said every traffic cop will have "two or three" serious high-speed crashes they have responded to that will stick with them forever.

"To be honest, my first reaction at every major crash I attend is anger," he said.

"It's just such a pointless waste. I have never been to a crash that needed to happen. You just think that this person did not need to die." -NewsRegional

Related Items

bruce highway police right to information speed cameras speeding speeding fines
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: 2016 council bungle set tone for troubled Rattler

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: 2016 council bungle set tone for troubled Rattler

    Council News Mistake on council's first $5m funding pitch set the Rattler back six months, and started the ball rolling on the problems that have plagued the project.

    'I'll cheer loud enough they hear me in Russia'

    'I'll cheer loud enough they hear me in Russia'

    News Sleepless nights for this family.

    WHAT'S ON: Key Colton coal mine meeting near Gympie today

    WHAT'S ON: Key Colton coal mine meeting near Gympie today

    News Locals can attend the session this afternoon at Glastonbury Hall.

    Clubs sick of broken promises of a Gympie shooting range

    Clubs sick of broken promises of a Gympie shooting range

    News Ron Owen writes on the continuing pursuit of a gun range

    Local Partners