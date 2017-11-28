Gympie road project to disrupt traffic for 3 weeks

WORK will start next week to improve pedestrian safety on Channon Street (Gympie Connection Road) near the Gympie Private Hospital.

Acting Wide Bay Burnett District Director Brendan Clancy said the $205,000 project would involve building a pedestrian refuge to provide safer access to medical facilities located on both sides of

the road.

"The refuge will provide a safe area in the middle of the road for pedestrians to negotiate one direction of traffic at a time when crossing the road," Mr Clancy said.

"The new refuge will cater for elderly and mobility impaired people with ramps provided at the kerb for easy access.

"A pathway will also be built to connect the crossing with an existing bus stop located opposite the private hospital."

Mr Clancy said the project was a great outcome for the local community which had asked for a refuge in the area.

"As part of the project, advance signage will also be installed to alert motorists of the potential of pedestrian movements at the new refuge," he said.

"Works will be generally be completed at night from 6pm to 6am, Sunday to Thursday, when traffic volumes are lower. Some minor works may also occur during the day.

"To undertake the works safely and efficiently, traffic controllers, single-lane closures and speed restrictions will be in place as required."

RoadTek is delivering the project with works expected to be completed within three weeks, weather permitting.

The project is funded under the Queensland Government's Safer Roads Sooner program.

The program allocates funding on a priority basis to high-benefit, cost-effective projects that address known and potential crash sites on state-controlled roads.

For more information about the works, please contact Transport and Main Roads on 1300 728 390, during business hours, or email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.