Gympie rider's world motocross dream

TAKING ON THE WORLD: Gympie rider Josh Bishop hopes his career can take him oversees, so he can compete against the best. Troy Jegers

MOTOCROSS: Gympie's Josh Bishop has dreams of taking on the world as he prepares for a spot in the SEQ Junior MX series A-grade.

He moved up from C-grade to B-grade this season with a few great victories, a similar season will bring the youngster into the top grade.

"It will be tougher competition in B-grade but I am up for the challenge,” he said.

"I hope I can move up to A-grade. I will need a few wins this year. One of the best wins was at Coolum last year. Everything went right that day and I loved standing on the podium, it was such a good feeling.”

With a passion for the sport in his family, Bishop knew he was going to ride.

"My dad and Jesse (brother) both love the sport. Jesse started riding when he was two, like me and it was fun being out there with them,” he said.

"Jesse competes all over the state in MX Nationals but I would love to go overseas.”

The 10-year-old hopes to compete with the best in the business and one day travel to America.

"It would be great to go to the US and Europe because they have some of the best riders,” he said.

"I would love to see how I compare against them and to learn more skills.”

When asked which riders inspired him, Bishop said "Ryan Dungey, Eli Tomac, Antonio Cairoli and Jeffrey Herlings.”

Bishop will be riding in the Sunshine State MX Series at Coolum on February 16 and the SEQ Junior MX series this year.