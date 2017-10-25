Gympie riders team up for competition

SHOWJUMPER: Campbell Salter from Gympie club will be riding in the 90cm team on the weekend.

EQUESTRIAN: Twenty of Gympie's most competitive Pony Club riders will take on the rest of the state in this weekend's Pony Club Queensland Zones Team Showjumping Challenge at the Nambour Showgrounds.

Competition begins tomorrow and goes through until Sunday, with zone teams facing off against each other.

More than 200 Queensland riders will compete, with a handful from the Northern Territory.

Gympie is part of Zone 6, a region that stretches from the Glasshouse Mountains in the south, to Gympie and surrounds in the north.

Within Zone 6, there are 19 individual pony clubs.

Gympie Pony Club president Tracey Salter said Gympie would be highly competitive in the competition, with the region producing plenty of talent across all age groups.

"We are one of the strongest zones,” Salter said.

"Gympie is technically the second oldest pony club in Queensland, by a week - we turn 60 next year.”

Salter said Gympie riders competed for zone 6, alongside riders from clubs they would usually compete against.

"It's really nice camaraderie, and for them to think about the broad context, to compete for their zone, and to compete alongside those they'd normally compete against.”

The teams will compete for the Allan Hessian Memorial Trophy, named in honour of the man who championed the concept of teams showjumping competitions.

The event adds another dimension to the sport, which is primarily run as an individual pursuit.

"It's certainly one of the most fun events for my kids, you aren't running as an individual,” Salter explained.

"It's really the pinnacle of the team sport.”

The competitors will range in age from eight to seniors, but Salter said the majority would be school aged teenagers and children looking to improve.