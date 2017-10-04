28°
Gympie rider claims top spot in Southern Downs

TOP FLIGHT: Brett Cantle and Premonition clear a jump during the one-day event in Warwick.
by Rowan Schindler and Gerard Walsh

EVENTING: Gympie rider Brett Cantle maintained his perfect record on Premonition at the Warwick Horse Trials complex at Morgan Park.

Cantle won the two-star Inglewood Quarries One-day Event at the weekend riding Premonition, a stallion owned by Lara and Madonna Hedberg from Cooroy.

Cantle led after the dressage and showjumping on Saturday and maintained the lead in the cross country phase on Sunday.

The result took Cantle's record to three wins from three events he has started Premonition in Warwick.

"I scored 54 penalty points on Premonition to win by eight points,” he said.

Cantle said the course for the cross country was even better than at the last event.

"It was a great event with great sponsors, all the riders were pleased with the quality of the event,” he said.

"There were a lot of good horses and riders at the event. Most riders went clear but everyone had time penalties due to the ground being a bit firm this time of the year. We don't overdo the speed to save the legs of the horses.

"The cross country course was a true test of the ability of each horse and rider.

While Cantle's form is good he was coy about his prospects of competing at the Olympics.

"You never say never but the big goal is to just up-skill,” he said.

Cantle's daughter also participated in the event, a source of pride for the Gympie family.

"I got just as much of a thrill out of watching Isabelle as I did out of my win,” Cantle said.

"She competed in her first Warwick event and ended up midfield in the 60cm class. She finished with a smile and gave the horse a pat at the end which is all you want as a parent.”

While the journey to compete in Warwick is taxing, Cantle said the win made it worthwhile.

"If you do well, it is not a long drive home,” he said.

