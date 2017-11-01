Gympie rider claims podium place at State Championships

BOLT OF LIGHTING: Jack Shadbolt clinched third place at the Shimano Enduro Series State Championship at Garapine on Sunday, and first place in the overall series.

GYMPIE mountain biker Jack Shadbolt fought through an injury to claim a podium finish at the Shimano Enduro Series State Championship at Garapine on Sunday.

Shadbolt took out third place in the race, but claimed first place overall in the series but said he fell just short of his best on Sunday

The 19-year-old rider said he had a scare when he crashed a few days before the race, in a miscalculation on a new part of the course.

"It was the new section we built on Friday and the start of it had a decent size rock you could jump off,” he said.

"So the guys and I look at the line and started riding it, before I did it with a bit more speed, and went off the rock wrong and came down on my arm.

"I got a bit of a concussion and cuts on my arm.”

In the rough and tumble of the crash, Shadbolt said he could not recall the hit to the head and did not think it significant.

"Yeah I don't remember hitting my head but I had dirt on my helmet,” he said.

"I put some ice on it and took some medication and was cleared to ride practice the next day.”

Shadbolt was cleared of any head injury but it did mean he had to wait another day for further practice as a precaution, which stalled his preparation.

Despite it all, Shadbolt was pleased with the end result.

"I got third on the weekend and took first in the overall score,” he said.

"I felt that my performance was perfect, the only thing that slowed me down was my arm that I hurt on Friday by the crash.

"The weekend was very hot and tough to get through all six stages.

"The riders I was racing against were really fit and ready to race.

"The day was awesome. Most of the day I was by myself trying to get the stages done fast as possible.

"Nothing crazy happened (otherwise), it was a clean and smooth day.”